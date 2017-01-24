Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke by phone today with New Zealand's Minister for Defense Gerry Brownlee to discuss the U.S.-New Zealand defense relationship. Secretary Mattis thanked Minister Brownlee for New Zealand's support on various areas of mutual interest. Secretary Mattis was pleased to see the historic visit by the U.S Navy destroyer USS Sampson to New Zealand last November, and grateful that the ship was able to aid in the response to the Kaikoura earthquake. Secretary Mattis looks forward to working with Minister Brownlee on further strengthening the U.S.-New Zealand relationship in the future.