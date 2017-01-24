Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke by phone today with Australian Minister for Defense Marise Payne to discuss the U.S.-Australia defense relationship. Secretary Mattis thanked Minister Payne for Australia's support to counter-ISIL operations in the Middle East, as well as for Australia's continued contributions in Afghanistan. Secretary Mattis was encouraged by progress with force posture initiatives, including the recent signing of a cost-sharing arrangement. Secretary Mattis looks forward to discussing this and other issues in more detail when they meet.