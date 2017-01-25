HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Service Secretary Nominations

 Tonight the President announced the nomination of Philip Bilden as Secretary of the Navy. This follows the President's nomination of Heather Wilson as Secretary of the Air Force and Vinnie Viola as Secretary of the Army. All three of these nominees have my utmost confidence. They will provide strong civilian leadership to strengthen military readiness, gain full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, and support our service members, civilians, and their families. I appreciate the willingness of these three proven leaders to serve our country. They had my full support during the selection process, and they will have my full support during the Senate confirmation process.

