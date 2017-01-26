HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-031-17
Jan. 26, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. Dirk D. Smith, director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to deputy commander-operations and intelligence, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Central Command; and commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, Air Combat Command, Southwest Asia.

Brig. Gen. Stephen C. Williams, commandant of cadets, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

