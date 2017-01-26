Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke by phone today with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to underscore his unwavering commitment to Israel's security. The secretary called his counterpart during his first week to emphasize his intent to advance the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship and to protect Israel's qualitative military edge.
The two leaders discussed regional security challenges in the Middle East and the need to create common approaches to challenges facing the region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship, and look forward to meeting in person in the future.