Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today by telephone with French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian to introduce himself and discuss the long-time allies’ security cooperation, which is stronger than ever as both countries engage side-by-side in the fight against terrorism.
Both leaders agreed to use the joint statement of intent signed in November as a framework to continue this strong relationship. The secretary discussed the importance of the NATO alliance and counter-ISIL operations, and thanked Minister Le Drian for his country’s continued commitment to both.
They pledged to work closely and look forward to meeting at the upcoming NATO defense ministerial in February.