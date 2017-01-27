HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
General Officer Assignment

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officer:

Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Doherty, commander, 82nd Training Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, to commander, 19th Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. 

