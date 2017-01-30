HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Department of Defense Identifies Navy Casualty

Press Operations

Release No: NR-036-17
Jan. 30, 2017
The Department of Defense announced today the death of a U.S. Navy sailor who was supporting U.S. Central Command Operations.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died Jan. 28 in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained in a raid against al-Qaida.

He was assigned to an East Coast based Special Warfare unit.

For more information, contact U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-2826 or jason.salata@socom.mil.

