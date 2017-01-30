HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on U.S. Casualty in Yemen

I extend my condolences to the family and shipmates of Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens.
 
Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors. 
 
I thank our gallant troops and their families for their dedication to protecting this nation, and I pass our respects to Ryan's family in this most difficult time.

