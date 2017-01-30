HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with the His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

 Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Pentagon today, his first bilateral or head-of-state meeting as secretary of defense. Secretary Mattis reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Jordan strategic relationship and the United States' commitment to security and stability in the region. The two leaders have had a close and continuing dialogue for many years.  Secretary Mattis expressed his deep appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II for Jordan's commitment and contributions to the counter-ISIS Coalition.
 
The two emphasized the close nature of the U.S.-Jordan defense partnership and reiterated their shared commitment to ensuring a stable and secure Middle East.
 

