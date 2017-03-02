Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Gary Ross provided the following readout:
Secretary Mattis met with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today in Tokyo, Japan to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.- Japan alliance.
During the meeting, the secretary emphasized the priority the new administration places on the Asia-Pacific by visiting the region during his first overseas trip and specifically on our long-term alliance with Japan. He also underscored that the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to defend Japan in the face of common threats, such as those posed by North Korea.
Secretary Mattis confirmed the long-standing U.S. position on the Senkaku Islands and thanked Prime Minister Abe for Japan's noteworthy contributions to regional and global security and to the U.S.- Japan alliance. He also thanked Japan for hosting 54,000 U.S. troops and their dependents to support the alliance. Finally, Secretary Mattis thanked Prime Minister Abe for Japan's continued support to U.S. force realignment plans in Japan, and reaffirmed the alliance's unwavering commitment to the Futenma Replacement Facility in Okinawa.