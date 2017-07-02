HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Mexico Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Secretary of the Navy Admiral Vidal Soberón Sanz

Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary Mattis spoke with his Mexican counterparts, Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Secretary of the Navy Admiral Vidal Soberón Sanz. Their introductory conversation focused on the importance of the U.S.-Mexico defense relationship.   Secretary Mattis noted the bilateral commitment to strengthen our close bilateral defense relationship and to improving cooperation in areas of mutual interest.  Secretary Mattis lauded Mexico's growing leadership in the region and commended Mexico’s willingness to host the Central American Security Conference in July, assume the presidency of the Inter American Defense Board in 2017, and to host the Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas in 2018.  The participants stated their commitment to the North American Defense Ministerial process, and working with Canada to address mutual defense challenges to North America.

