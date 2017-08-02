Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Today in DoD
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Defense Department
Secretary of Defense
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Resources
Contact DoD
Helpful Links
Publications, Policies & Forms
Business
Service Members
Civilian Personnel
Families
Careers & Benefits
Community
Veterans
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on U.S.-Russia Video Conference
Press Operations
Release No: NR-052-17 Feb. 8, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The Department of Defense today held a video conference co-chaired by Ken Handelman, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for International Security Affairs and Rear Adm. Michael J. Dumont, deputy director for strategic initiatives, Joint Staff J5, with Russian Ministry of Defense counterparts. This was the latest session of our dialogue with the Russian Ministry of Defense under the memorandum of understanding for the safety of flight in Syria to ensure that each side continues to adhere to agreed-upon measures to mitigate incidents in the air over Syria.
Department officials discussed ongoing work regarding the safety of operations since the two sides last met. The two sides reiterated the utility of adhering to the memorandum of understanding to avoid accidents and misunderstandings in the air space over Syria.
Today's meeting follows previous video conferences between the Department of Defense and the Russian Ministry of Defense on this topic.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Releases
02/08/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on U.S.-Russia Video Conference
02/08/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis on Airstrikes Against al-Qaida near Idlib, Syria
02/08/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Iraqi Minister of Defense Arfan al-Hayali
02/07/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Mexico Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Secretary of the Navy Admiral Vidal Soberón Sanz
02/07/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani
02/06/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meetings with Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan
02/03/2017
General Officer Assignment
02/03/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meetings with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
02/03/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meetings with ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-Se and Minister of National Defense Han Min-Koo
02/02/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meetings with ROK Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn and ROK National Security Advisor Kim Kwan-Jin