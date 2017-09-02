HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Call with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Press Operations

Release No: NR-055-17
Feb. 9, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:

Secretary Mattis spoke today by telephone with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the U.S.-Pakistan defense relationship.

Gen. Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's commitment to counter all militant groups operating in its territory.  Secretary Mattis recognized the significant sacrifices the Pakistan military has made in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, and expressed appreciation for the Pakistan military's recent support for efforts to defeat ISIS-Khorasan Province. 

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral military-to-military relationship, and highlighted the importance of continuing to work together on counterterrorism and regional stability.

Recent Releases