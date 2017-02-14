HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
General Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-057-17
The chief of staff, Army announces the following assignments:

Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., commanding general, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), U.S. Army Central, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Kuwait, to commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, Sustainment Center of Excellence and Fort Lee, Fort Lee, Virginia.

Maj. Gen. Lewis G. Irwin, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 416th Engineer Command, Darien, Illinois, to deputy chief of Army Reserve (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Washington, District of Columbia.

Maj. Gen. Dennis S. McKean, chief, Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq, U.S. Central Command, Iraq, to commanding general, 2d Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

Maj. Gen. Erik C. Peterson, director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, First Army Division West, Fort Hood, Texas.

Maj. Gen. Arlen R. Royalty, U.S. Army Reserve, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-3 (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Maj. Gen. Kurt L. Sonntag, commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Operation Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa, Djibouti, to commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Maj. Gen. Flem B. Walker Jr., deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commanding general, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), U.S. Army Central, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Brig. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, U.S. Army Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, to deputy director of operations, J-3, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Brig. Gen. David E. Brigham, deputy director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to senior defense official and defense attaché-India (U.S. Pacific Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, India.

Brig. Gen. Robin L. Fontes, senior defense official and defense attaché-India (U.S. Pacific Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, India, to senior director for India, Pakistan, and Central Asian Affairs, National Security Council, Executive Office of the President, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. David P. Glaser, commanding general, Army Corrections Command; and deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Crystal City, Virginia, to provost marshal general and commanding general, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, deputy commanding general (Support), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, to chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.

Brig. Gen. Richard C. Kim, deputy director, Program Analysis and Evaluation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy commanding general, U.S. Army North, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Brig. Gen. Joseph W. Rank, senior defense official and defense attaché-United Arab Emirates (U.S. Central Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, United Arab Emirates, to director for Middle East, National Security Council, Executive Office of the President, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Sharpsten, commanding general, 3d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ4, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Tarsa, assistant special advisor for program integration, Office of the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director for Politico-Military Affairs (Europe) J-5, Joint Staff, Washington, District Of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Frank W. Tate, deputy chief of staff for operations, Multinational Corps Northeast, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Poland, to director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.

Col. (Promotable) Jonathan P. Braga, chief of staff, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.

Col. (Promotable) Miguel A. Correa to senior defense official and defense attaché-United Arab Emirates (U.S. Central Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, United Arab Emirates.  He most recently served as chief of staff, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Col. (Promotable) Clement S. Coward Jr., director, business operations, Office of Business Transformation, Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization, J-8, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.

