Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Today in DoD
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Defense Department
Secretary of Defense
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Resources
Contact DoD
Helpful Links
Publications, Policies & Forms
Business
Service Members
Civilian Personnel
Families
Careers & Benefits
Community
Veterans
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-057-17 Feb. 14, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army announces the following assignments:
Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., commanding general, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), U.S. Army Central, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Kuwait, to commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, Sustainment Center of Excellence and Fort Lee, Fort Lee, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Lewis G. Irwin, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 416th Engineer Command, Darien, Illinois, to deputy chief of Army Reserve (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, Washington, District of Columbia.
Maj. Gen. Dennis S. McKean, chief, Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq, U.S. Central Command, Iraq, to commanding general, 2d Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.
Maj. Gen. Erik C. Peterson, director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, First Army Division West, Fort Hood, Texas.
Maj. Gen. Arlen R. Royalty, U.S. Army Reserve, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-3 (Individual Mobilization Augmentee), Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander (Troop Program Unit), 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Maj. Gen. Kurt L. Sonntag, commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Operation Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa, Djibouti, to commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Flem B. Walker Jr., deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commanding general, 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), U.S. Army Central, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Brig. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, U.S. Army Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, to deputy director of operations, J-3, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. David E. Brigham, deputy director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to senior defense official and defense attaché-India (U.S. Pacific Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, India.
Brig. Gen. Robin L. Fontes, senior defense official and defense attaché-India (U.S. Pacific Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, India, to senior director for India, Pakistan, and Central Asian Affairs, National Security Council, Executive Office of the President, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. David P. Glaser, commanding general, Army Corrections Command; and deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Crystal City, Virginia, to provost marshal general and commanding general, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, deputy commanding general (Support), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, to chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. Richard C. Kim, deputy director, Program Analysis and Evaluation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy commanding general, U.S. Army North, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
Brig. Gen. Joseph W. Rank, senior defense official and defense attaché-United Arab Emirates (U.S. Central Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, United Arab Emirates, to director for Middle East, National Security Council, Executive Office of the President, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Sharpsten, commanding general, 3d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ4, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. Michael J. Tarsa, assistant special advisor for program integration, Office of the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director for Politico-Military Affairs (Europe) J-5, Joint Staff, Washington, District Of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Frank W. Tate, deputy chief of staff for operations, Multinational Corps Northeast, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Poland, to director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. (Promotable) Jonathan P. Braga, chief of staff, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Col. (Promotable) Miguel A. Correa to senior defense official and defense attaché-United Arab Emirates (U.S. Central Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, United Arab Emirates. He most recently served as chief of staff, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Col. (Promotable) Clement S. Coward Jr., director, business operations, Office of Business Transformation, Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization, J-8, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Releases
02/14/2017
General Officer Assignments
02/10/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen
02/09/2017
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Call with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa
02/09/2017
Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Tulsa
02/08/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Indian Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar
02/08/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on U.S.-Russia Video Conference
02/08/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis on Airstrikes Against al-Qaida near Idlib, Syria
02/08/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Iraqi Minister of Defense Arfan al-Hayali
02/07/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Mexico Secretary of National Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda and Secretary of the Navy Admiral Vidal Soberón Sanz
02/07/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani