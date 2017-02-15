Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti today, on the margins of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the close and enduring U.S.-Italian defense relationship.
In their introductory meeting, Secretary Mattis thanked Minister Pinotti for hosting U.S. forces on Italian soil and for Italy’s critical contributions to global security in Iraq, Afghanistan, North Africa and beyond. He highlighted specifically Italy's contributions to the counter-ISIS fight and the efforts of Italy’s carabinieri to train Iraqi police.
Secretary Mattis also noted his desire to consult closely with Italy on security issues of mutual concern, in particular threats emanating from the Middle East and North Africa. Both he and the minister pledged to work closely in the coming months.