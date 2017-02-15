Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian today on the margins of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium. Secretary Mattis conveyed his respect for the performance of French forces conducting counter-terrorism operations in the Levant and Africa. Minister Le Drian noted the strength and continuity of military cooperation between the U.S. and France, including fighting side-by-side as part of the campaign to deliver ISIS a lasting defeat.
In their first meeting, Secretary Mattis and Minister Le Drian discussed how allied commitments to NATO contribute to the unity of the alliance. They also discussed a range of other mutual security issues, including instability in the Middle East and North Africa. Both pledged to work closely in the coming months.