Flag Officer Assignments

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Quick Links
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Flag Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-061-17 Feb. 15, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Rear Adm. Hugh D. Wetherald will be assigned as director, Warfare Integration, N9I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Wetherald is currently serving as deputy director for Resources and Acquisition, J8, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Ann M. Burkhardt will be assigned as director, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, Arlington, Virginia. Burkhardt is currently serving as director, 21st Century Sailor Office, N17, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Gregory J. Fenton will be assigned as commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan; and commander, Navy Region Japan, Yokosuka, Japan. Fenton is currently serving as director, Operations and Plans, N31, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Releases
02/15/2017
Flag Officer Assignments
02/15/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis’ Bilateral Meeting with French Minister of Defense Le Drian
02/15/2017
Readout from Secretary Jim Mattis’ Bilateral Meeting with UK State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon
02/15/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilateral Meeting with Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti
02/14/2017
General Officer Assignments
02/10/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen
02/09/2017
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Call with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa
02/09/2017
Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Tulsa
02/08/2017
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call with Indian Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar
02/08/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on U.S.-Russia Video Conference