Flag Officer Assignments

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Release No: NR-061-17
Feb. 15, 2017
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Rear Adm. Hugh D. Wetherald will be assigned as director, Warfare Integration, N9I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  Wetherald is currently serving as deputy director for Resources and Acquisition, J8, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.  

Rear Adm. (lower half) Ann M. Burkhardt will be assigned as director, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, Arlington, Virginia.  Burkhardt is currently serving as director, 21st Century Sailor Office, N17, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  

Rear Adm. (lower half) Gregory J. Fenton will be assigned as commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan; and commander, Navy Region Japan, Yokosuka, Japan.  Fenton is currently serving as director, Operations and Plans, N31, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  

