Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis’ Bilateral Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman

Press Operations

Release No: NR-066-17
Feb. 17, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. The secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and its qualitative military edge. Secretary Mattis and Minister Lieberman discussed the Feb. 15 visit of Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington, as well as other mutual defense and regional policy issues. They concluded the meeting agreeing to continue close collaboration and consultation on a range of bilateral defense activities and initiatives.
 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe

Recent Releases