Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-068-17
Feb. 17, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Maj. Gen. Michael T. Plehn, chief of staff, Headquarters U.S. Southern Command, Miami, Florida, to vice commander, Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Florida. 

Maj. Gen. Scott F. Smith, deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters Allied Joint Force Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Brunssum, Netherlands, to director, current operations, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Mark A. Baird, vice commander, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, to director, space programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe