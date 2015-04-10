General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Timothy G. Fay, director, operations, strategic deterrence, and nuclear integration, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to vice commander, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Brig. Gen. Andrew A. Croft, director, plans, programs, requirements, and assessments, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to deputy commanding general – air, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Iraq; director, Joint Air Component Coordination Element – Iraq to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve; and vice commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force – Levant, Southwest Asia.
Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, deputy commanding general – air, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Iraq; director, Joint Air Component Coordination Element – Iraq to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve; and vice commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force – Levant, Southwest Asia, to assistant deputy commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force, Air Combat Command, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Mark K. Johnson, commander, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to director, logistics operations, Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. Tom D. Miller, vice commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to commander, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
Brig. Gen. William A. Spangenthal, director, Secretary of the Air Force; and chief of staff of the Air Force Executive Action Group, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, plans, programs, requirements, and assessments, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
Brig. Gen. Andrew J. Toth, assistant deputy commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command; and assistant vice commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force, Air Combat Command, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to director of operations, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.