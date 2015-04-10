Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani

Release No: NR-070-17
Feb. 18, 2017
Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins provided the following readout:
 
‎Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met Friday with Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani in Munich, Germany.‎ The two affirmed their commitment to their partnership to defeat ISIS. They discussed the latest developments in the Mosul operation and the key role Peshmerga forces have played in the counter-ISIS fight. Secretary Mattis and President Barzani both noted the important military cooperation between the government of Iraq and the KRG. They agreed battlefield success over the past year was made possible by strong cooperation between the government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and the United States.
 

