Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Press Operations

Release No: NR-073-17
Feb. 20, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Readout provided by Pentagon Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Higgins:

Secretary Jim Mattis met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Friday in Munich, Germany.  Secretary Mattis and President Ghani discussed the two countries' commitment to the safety and security of Afghanistan. President Ghani thanked Secretary Mattis for the sacrifices that U.S. military personnel have made -- and continue to make -- in Afghanistan.  They also discussed the status of reforms in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and they both noted there is still work to be done, including anti-corruption efforts.  Secretary Mattis thanked President Ghani for his leadership and for his enduring partnership with the United States.
 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe