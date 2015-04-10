DoD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Pfc. Brian. P. Odiorne, 21, of Ware, Massachusetts died Feb. 20, in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.
He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood,Texas.
For more information, contact the Fort Hood public affairs office at 254-287-9993 or 254-449-4023 after 5 p.m. CST. Media queries can also be submitted at www.forthoodpresscenter.com.