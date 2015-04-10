Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignments

The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today the following assignments:
Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Dennis M. Bradley, currently assigned as the sergeant major, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has been selected to replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Cosper as the command senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force - Guantanamo Bay, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin J. Higginbotham, currently assigned as the command chief, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Fort Meade, Maryland, has been selected to replace Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Geoffrey P. Steffee as the command senior enlisted leader for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.