General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Brig. Gen. Christopher P. Azzano, commander, 96th Test Wing, Air Force Materiel Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to director, air, space and cyberspace operations, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Brig. Gen. Russell L. Mack, director, plans, programs, and requirements, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to vice commander, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, senior defense official and defense attaché, U.S. Embassy, Tel Aviv, Israel, to director, operations and plans, Headquarters U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.