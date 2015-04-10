Department of Defense
Readout of Deputy Secretary Work's Meeting with Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius

Press Operations

Release No: NR-079-17
Feb. 24, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Deputy Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson provided the following readout:
 
Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius today at the Pentagon to discuss the U.S.-Lithuanian defense relationship.
 
Work emphasized the United States' ironclad commitment to Lithuania's security as a NATO ally, and discussed both bilateral and NATO efforts in the Baltic region.
 
The deputy secretary thanked Linkevičius for Lithuania's contributions in Afghanistan and their continued support of NATO's Resolute Support mission and the global coalition to counter ISIS.   Additionally, Work commended Lithuania's stated intent to increase defense spending to at least two percent of GDP by 2018.

