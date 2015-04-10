Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Mr. Philip Bilden Withdrawal from Consideration as Secretary of the Navy Nominee

Press Operations

Release No: NR-080-17
Feb. 26, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

Mr. Philip Bilden has informed me that he has come to the difficult decision to withdraw from consideration to be secretary of the Navy. This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests. While I am disappointed, I understand and his respect his decision, and know that he will continue to support our nation in other ways. In the coming days I will make a recommendation to President Trump for a leader who can guide our Navy and Marine Corps team as we execute the president's vision to rebuild our military.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe