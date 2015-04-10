Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Han Min-Koo today.
Secretary Mattis said that the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to the defense of the ROK. He further emphasized that any attack on the United States or its allies will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a response that is effective and overwhelming.
Secretary Mattis and Minister Han discussed the current regional security environment, including North Korea's most recent ballistic missile launch on Feb. 12.
Secretary Mattis welcomed the official land transfer in Seongju county of Gyeongsangbuk-do from the Lotte Group to the Republic of Korea government. This land transfer will support the alliance’s decision to station Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), a defensive weapons system, in the ROK as soon as feasible. This is a critical measure to defend the ROK people and alliance forces against North Korean missile threats.
Secretary Mattis concluded the phone call by thanking Minister Han for his efforts in strengthening the alliance.
The ROK and the United States made the alliance decision to deploy THAAD on July 7, 2016.