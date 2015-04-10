Flag Officer Assignments

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-082-17
March 1, 2017
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Rear Adm. (lower half) Danelle M. Barrett will be assigned as director, Navy Cyber Security Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.  Barrett is currently serving as deputy director, Operations, J3, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.  

Rear Adm. (lower half) James S. Bynum will be assigned as director, J-5, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.  Bynum is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, San Diego, California.

