IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis on U.S. Strikes against AQAP in Yemen

Press Operations

Release No: NR-083-17
March 2, 2017
U.S. forces conducted a series of precision strikes in Yemen against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, in the early morning of March 2 (Yemen time).  More than 20 strikes targeted AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Al Bayda and Shabwah. 
 
The strikes were conducted in partnership with the Government of Yemen, and were coordinated with President Hadi.  The Government of Yemen is a valuable counter-terrorism partner, and we support its efforts to bring stability to the region by fighting known terrorist organizations like AQAP.
 
The strikes will degrade the AQAP's ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting.  Targets of the strikes included militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions. 
 
AQAP has taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Yemen to plot, direct, and inspire terror attacks against the United States and our allies.  U.S. forces will continue to work with the Government of Yemen to defeat AQAP and deny it the ability to operate in Yemen.
 

