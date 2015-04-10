Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Release No: NR-086-17
March 6, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today the following assignment:

Navy Command Master Chief Shaun I. Brahmsteadt, currently assigned as the command master chief, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, has been selected to replace Army Command Sgt. Maj. Charles M. Tobin as the command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



