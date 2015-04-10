Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke this evening by telephone with Japan Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada to discuss North Korea's missile launches earlier today (March 6, Korea time). Secretary Mattis and Minister Inada both agreed that these launches are an unacceptable and irresponsible act that undermines security and stability in the region. Secretary Mattis reaffirmed that the United States remains steadfast in its defense commitments to Japan including its extended deterrence commitment. Both Secretary Mattis and Minister Inada agreed to cooperate closely along with the Republic of Korea to strengthen deterrence and to maintain the peace and security of Northeast Asia.