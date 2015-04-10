Department of Defense
General Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-088-17
March 7, 2017
The chief of staff, Army announces the assignment of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, deputy chief of staff, operations, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Medical Command, Falls Church, Virginia, to commanding general, Regional Health Command-Atlantic, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Brig. Gen. Ronald J. Place, commanding general, Regional Health Command-Atlantic, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to special assistant to the commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Command/The Surgeon General, U.S. Army, Falls Church, Virginia.

