Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman

Press Operations

Release No: NR-089-17
March 7, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
 Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman to discuss in detail the U.S.- Israeli defense relationship. Secretary Mattis welcomed Minister Lieberman to Washington for his first visit during his tenure.  He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and qualitative military edge.  Minister Lieberman shared his perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the region following up on recent discussions between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the U.S.- Israeli defense relationship and the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security now and in the future.
 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe