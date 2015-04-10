Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE: CV-22 Osprey Squadron to be Stationed in Japan

Release No: NR-092-17
March 13, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The U.S. Department of Defense announced an adjustment to the arrival of the initial three CV-22 Osprey aircraft to be based at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Originally announced to arrive in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, DOD now expects their permanent arrival in fiscal year 2020.
 
The original announcement can be found here: https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/605494/cv-22-osprey-squadron-to-be-stationed-in-japan

