General Officer Announcements

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
Quick Links
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Announcements
Press Operations
Release No: NR-093-17 March 14, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced that the president has made the following nominations:
Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean L. Murphy has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Murphy is currently serving as the command surgeon, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Air Force Col. Dagvin R. M. Anderson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Anderson is currently serving as special assistant to the commander, United Nations Command; and Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Pacific Command, Yongson Garrison, Republic of Korea.
Air Force Col. Jason R. Armagost has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Armagost is currently serving as deputy director, current operations, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.
Air Force Col. Craig R. Baker has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Baker is currently serving as chief, Checkmate Division, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Gentry W. Boswell has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Boswell is currently serving as commander, 28th Bomb Wing, Air Force Global Strike Command, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.
Air Force Col. Richard H. Boutwell has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Boutwell is currently serving as executive assistant to the commander, U.S. Northern Command; and commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Headquarters U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Air Force Col. Ryan L. Britton has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Britton is currently serving as deputy director for acquisition, Missile Defense Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Air Force Col. Brian R. Bruckbauer has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Bruckbauer is currently serving as military fellow, Council on Foreign Relations, Air Force Research Institute, Air Education and Training Command, New York, New York.
Air Force Col. Lance R. Bunch has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Bunch is currently serving as principal military assistant to the secretary of defense, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Todd D. Canterbury has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Canterbury is currently serving as chief, Operations Division, F-35 Integration Office, Office of the Chief of Staff, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Case A. Cunningham has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Cunningham is currently serving as commander, 432nd Wing and 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada.
Air Force Col. Evan C. Dertien has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Dertien is currently serving as vice commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Air Force Col. Michael L. Downs has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Downs is currently serving as commander, 17th Training Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.
Air Force Col. Troy E. Dunn has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Dunn is currently serving as commander, 10th Air Base Wing, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.
Air Force Col. Derek C. France has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. France is currently serving as senior executive officer to the vice chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. David M. Gaedecke has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Gaedecke is currently serving as commander, 552nd Air Control Wing, Air Combat Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
Air Force Col. Philip A. Garrant has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Garrant is currently serving as senior materiel leader, Space Superiority Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.
Air Force Col. Anthony W. Genatempo has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Genatempo is currently serving as senior materiel leader and F-22 systems program manager, Fighters and Bombers Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Air Force Col. Kristin E. Goodwin has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Goodwin is currently serving as senior military assistant to the secretary of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Christopher J. Ireland has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Ireland is currently serving as deputy director, J-5, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Air Force Col. David R. Iverson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Iverson is currently serving as military assistant to the under secretary of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Joel D. Jackson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Jackson is currently serving as senior special assistant to the commander, U.S. European Command; and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, Headquarters U.S. European Command, SHAPE, Belgium.
Air Force Col. Ronald E. Jolly Sr. has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Jolly is currently serving as deputy director of resource integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Michael G. Koscheski has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Koscheski is currently serving as chief, Strategic Planning and Integration Division, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. David J. Kumashiro has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Kumashiro is currently serving as director, Air Force General Officer Management, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. John D. Lamontagne has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Lamontagne is currently serving as deputy director, operations, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Leah G. Lauderback has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Lauderback is currently serving as senior military assistant to the under secretary of defense for intelligence, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Charles B. McDaniel has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. McDaniel is currently serving as vice commander, 618th Air Operations Center, Tanker Airlift Control Center, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. John M. Millard has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Millard is currently serving as executive officer to the commander, U.S. Transportation Command, Headquarters U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Col. Albert G. Miller has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Miller is currently serving as commander, 22nd Air Refueling Wing, Air Mobility Command, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.
Air Force Col. John J. Nichols has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Nichols is currently serving as deputy director of operations, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
Air Force Col. Robert G. Novotny has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Novotny is currently serving as director, Air Force Colonel Management Office, Deputy Chief of Staff Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Lansing R. Pilch has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Pilch is currently serving as commander, 33rd Fighter Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Air Force Col. Donna D. Shipton has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Shipton is currently serving as senior military assistant to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Col. Jeremy T. Sloane has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Sloane is currently serving as the vice director, operations, Headquarters North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Air Force Col. Phillip A. Stewart has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Stewart is currently serving as deputy director, operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Air Force Col. David H. Tabor has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Tabor is currently serving as special assistant to the commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe