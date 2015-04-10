Flag Officer Assignments

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-095-17
March 15, 2017
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kyle J. Cozad, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Pensacola, Florida.  Cozad is currently serving as commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Marcus A. Hitchcock will be assigned as commander, Navy Warfare Development Command, Norfolk, Virginia.  Hitchcock is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, Kitsap, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Roy I. Kitchener will be assigned as deputy, U.S. Military Representative to NATO Military Committee, Brussels, Belgium.  Kitchener is currently serving as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

