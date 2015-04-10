Department of Defense
Search
Quick Links
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Meeting with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman

Press Operations

Release No: NR-096-17
March 16, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the Pentagon today. The meeting follows the deputy crown prince's meeting with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. 

Secretary Mattis and the deputy crown prince affirmed the importance of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense relationship, and discussed the security environment in the Middle East, to include confronting Iran's destabilizing regional activities, and U.S.-Saudi Arabia military cooperation in defeating ISIS and other transnational terrorist organizations. 

The two leaders stated they looked forward to deepening the U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense partnership and continuing to work closely together.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe