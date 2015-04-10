DoD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Boniface, 34, of San Luis Obispo, California, died March 19, in Logar Province, Afghanistan, from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.
He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
For more information regarding Sgt. 1st Class Robert Boniface, media may contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, 910-432-3383.