IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-098-17 March 20, 2017
The chief of staff, Army announces the following officer assignments:
Maj. Gen. Scottie D. Carpenter, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 84th Training Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to deputy commanding general (operations) (individual mobilization augmentee), U.S. Army Reserve Command; and deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Jason T. Evans, director, military personnel management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Maj. Gen. Malcolm B. Frost, chief of public affairs, Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Duane A. Gamble, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe, Germany, to commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island, Illinois.
Maj. Gen. William B. Hickman, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Central, Kuwait, to deputy chief of staff, strategic plans and policy, Headquarters, Supreme Allied Command-Transformation, Norfolk, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Clayton M. Hutmacher, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director of operations, J-3, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Maj. Gen. James E. Kraft Jr., commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Maj. Gen. Mark J. O'Neil, chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to commanding general, U.S. Army Alaska; and deputy commander, U.S. Alaskan Command, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
Maj. Gen. Steven A. Shapiro, deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe, Germany.
Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner Jr., director, Talent Management Task Force, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to director of operations; and director, Rapid Equipment Fielding, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Washington, District of Columbia.
Maj. Gen. Mark R. Stammer, deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to commanding general, U.S. Army South, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
Maj. Gen. Randy S. Taylor, director of architecture, operations, networks and space, Office of the Chief Information Officer, G-6, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Maj. Gen. Tracy A. Thompson, U.S. Army Reserve, commander (Troop Program Unit), 412th Theater Engineer Command, Vicksburg, Mississippi, to deputy commanding general (support) (individual mobilization augmentee), U.S. Army Reserve Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and deputy commanding general (individual mobilization augmentee), U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Robert P. Walters Jr., deputy chief of staff, intelligence, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization; and director, J-2, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan, to commanding general and commandant, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
Brig. Gen. Carl A. Alex, assistant chief of staff, G-3, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to deputy chief of staff operations, Headquarters Allied Joint Force Command-Brunssum, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Netherlands.
Brig. Gen. Francis M. Beaudette, assistant commander-support, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Christopher F. Bentley, deputy director for operations, National Joint Operations Intelligence Center, Operations Team-1, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia, to senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan.
Brig. Gen. James E. Bonner, commandant, U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to commanding general, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. Scott E. Brower, deputy commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to deputy chief of staff, communications, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan.
Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Calloway, director, Officer Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to director, military personnel management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, deputy chief of staff, G-8/Director, Resource Management, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to director for Army budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, deputy chief of staff for operations, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, United Kingdom, to chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, deputy commanding general (operations), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to commandant of cadets, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York.
Brig. Gen. Kenneth D. Hubbard, director, capability and resource integration, J-8, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, to deputy chief of staff, G8; and director, resource management, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Gary W. Johnston, director of intelligence, J-2, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to deputy chief of staff, intelligence, Resolute Support Mission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization; and director, J-2, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan.
Brig. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, deputy commanding general (operations), 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to chief of public affairs, Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Ronald Kirklin, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Donna W. Martin, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to commandant, U.S. Army Military Police School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Brig. Gen. Stephen L. Michael, deputy commanding general (Operations), 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Pacific, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Brig. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commandant, U.S. Army Military Police School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Brig. Gen. Brian E. Winski, director, operations, readiness and mobilization, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to chief, legislative liaison, Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. (Promotable) Jonathan P. Braga, chief of staff, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Col. (Promotable) John W. Brennan Jr., chief of staff, Special Operations Command Central, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to deputy commander, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Col. (Promotable) Clement S. Coward Jr., director, business operations, Office of Business Transformation, Office of the Under Secretary of the Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization, J-8, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. (Promotable) Neil S. Hersey, director, Joint Cyberspace Center, J-3, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to commandant, U.S. Army Cyber Center and School, Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Col. (Promotable) Lonnie G. Hibbard, deputy commander (support), 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Col. (Promotable) Christopher O. Mohan, director, strategic logistics integration (G-45/7), Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, 3d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Col. (Promotable) Kenneth T. Royar, chief of staff, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to deputy commander, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
