Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke yesterday with Egyptian Minister of Defense Gen. Sedki Sobhy. Secretary Mattis expressed his commitment to advancing the U.S.-Egyptian defense partnership. Minister Sobhy underscored the strength of the countries' history of military-to-military cooperation and provided an assessment of shared terrorism concerns. The two leaders affirmed that they will remain in close communication in the pursuit of U.S.-Egyptian strategic objectives.