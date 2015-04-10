Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Telephone Call with Egyptian Minister of Defense General Sedki Sobhy

Press Operations

Release No: NR-101-17
March 22, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke yesterday with Egyptian Minister of Defense Gen. Sedki Sobhy. Secretary Mattis expressed his commitment to advancing the U.S.-Egyptian defense partnership. Minister Sobhy underscored the strength of the countries' history of military-to-military cooperation and provided an assessment of shared terrorism concerns. The two leaders affirmed that they will remain in close communication in the pursuit of U.S.-Egyptian strategic objectives.
 

