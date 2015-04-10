Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Announcements
Press Operations
Release No: NR-102-17 March 22, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Edward D. Banta has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Banta is currently serving as the chief, Combined Joint Logistics, Resolute Support Headquarters, Kabul, Afghanistan.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Castellvi is currently serving as the deputy commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force; and commanding general, 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Glavy is currently serving as the commanding general, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael S. Groen has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Groen is currently serving as the vice director, J-2, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin M. Iiams has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Iiams is currently serving as the commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Miami, Florida.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Mullen is currently serving as the commanding general, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Gregg P. Olson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Olson is currently serving as the Marine Corps representative to the Quadrennial Defense Review, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Eric M. Smith has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Smith is currently serving as the assistant deputy commandant, Plans, Policies and Operations, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Reserve Brig. Gen. David G. Bellon has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Bellon is currently serving as the director, Reserve Affairs Division, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia.
Marine Corps Reserve Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Hermesmann has been nominated for appointment to the rank of major general. Hermesmann is currently serving as the deputy commanding general for mobilization, Marine Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Marine Corps Col. James H. Adams III has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Adams is currently serving as the branch head, Aviation Plans and Policy Branch, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Col. Eric E. Austin has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Austin is currently serving as the executive assistant to the commandant of the Marine Corps, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Col. Jay M. Bargeron has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Bargeron is currently serving as the director, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Exercise Control Group, Twenty-Nine Palms, California.
Marine Corps Col. Michael J. Borgschulte has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Borgschulte is currently serving as the commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, Camp Pendleton, California.
Marine Corps Col. William J. Bowers has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Bowers is currently serving as the military assistant to the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Col. Dimitri Henry has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Henry is currently serving as the executive officer, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, District of Columbia.
Marine Corps Col. Keith D. Reventlow has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Reventlow is currently serving as the chief of staff, Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia.
Marine Corps Col. Roberta L. Shea has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Shea is currently serving as the commanding officer, I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, Camp Pendleton, California.
Marine Corps Col. Benjamin T. Watson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Watson is currently serving as the assistant division commander, 2d Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Marine Corps Col. Christian F. Wortman has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Wortman is currently serving as the assistant chief of staff, G-3, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.
Marine Corps Reserve Col. Michael S. Martin has been nominated for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Martin is currently serving as the deputy chief of staff for plans and the Marine detachment commanding officer, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
