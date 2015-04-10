Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Flag Officer Announcements
Press Operations
Release No: NR-103-17 March 22, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard A. Brown has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Brown is currently serving as commander, Navy Personnel Command; and deputy chief of Naval Personnel, Millington, Tennessee.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) James S. Bynum has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Bynum is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, San Diego, California.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Daryl L. Caudle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Caudle is currently serving as director, plans and operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; deputy commander, Sixth Fleet; commander, submarines, Allied Naval Forces South; and commander, Submarine Group Eight, Naples, Italy.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard A. Correll has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Correll is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Seven; commander, Task Force Seven Four; and commander, Task Force Five Four, Yokosuka, Japan.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Randy B. Crites has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Crites is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Ten, Kings Bay, Georgia.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel H. Fillion has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Fillion is currently serving as director, global operations, J3, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Collin P. Green has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Green is currently serving as commander, Special Operations Command South, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Mary M. Jackson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Jackson is currently serving as commander, Navy Region Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) James W. Kilby has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Kilby is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group One, North Island, California.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) James J. Malloy has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Malloy is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Ten, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) John W. Tammen Jr., has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Tammen is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Nine, Silverdale, Washington.
Navy Capt. Edward L. Anderson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Anderson is currently serving as major program manager for integration, Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence, San Diego, California.
Navy Capt. Stuart P. Baker has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Baker is currently serving as executive assistant, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. Michael D. Bernacchi Jr., has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Bernacchi is currently serving as executive assistant to the vice chief of naval operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Frank M. Bradley has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Bradley is currently serving as executive assistant to the chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Daniel L. Cheever has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Cheever is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.
Navy Capt. Yvette M. Davids has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Davids is currently serving as assistant chief of staff for requirements, experimentation, and innovation, U.S. Third Fleet, San Diego, California.
Navy Capt. William S. Dillon has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Dillon is currently serving as vice commander, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.
Navy Capt. Brian P. Fort has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Fort is currently serving as assistant chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. Peter A. Garvin has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Garvin is currently serving as executive assistant to the vice chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. William C. Greene has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Greene is currently serving as deputy commander, plans and policies, Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. William J. Houston has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Houston is currently serving as director, Submarine/Nuclear Power Distribution, PERS 42, Millington, Tennessee.
Navy Capt. Kevin M. Jones has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Jones is currently serving as assistant commander for supply operations and logistics policy, Naval Supply Systems Command, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Navy Capt. Sara A. Joyner has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Joyner is currently serving as director, Navy Senate Liaison, Office of Legislative Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Frederick W. Kacher has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Kacher is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.
Navy Capt. Timothy C. Kuehhas has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Kuehhas is currently serving as commanding officer, USS George Washington (CVN 73), Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. Carl A. Lahti has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Lahti is currently serving as chief of staff, Navy Installations Command, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Andrew J. Loiselle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Loiselle is currently serving as executive assistant to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for operations, plans, and strategy, N3N5, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Thomas J. Moreau has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Moreau is currently serving as commanding officer, Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. John A. Okon has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Okon is currently serving as executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare (N2N6)/director of naval intelligence, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Douglas G. Perry has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Perry is currently serving as chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command Special Activities Atlantic/Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. Fred I. Pyle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Pyle is currently serving as executive assistant to deputy chief of naval operations for integration of capabilities and resources, N8, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Erik M. Ross has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Ross is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Navy Capt. Paul J. Schlise has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Schlise is currently serving as deputy for weapons and sensors, N96C, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Navy Capt. Michael W. Studeman has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Studeman is currently serving as commander, Joint Intelligence Operations Center, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Navy Capt. Peter G. Vasely has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Vasely is currently serving as deputy director for operations, J3, Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Navy Capt. James P. Waters III has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Waters is currently serving as deputy executive director, Office of the Chief of Naval Personnel, Arlington, Virginia.
