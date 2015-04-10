Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Identifies Air Force Casualty

Release No: NR-104-17
March 23, 2017
The Department of Defense announced today the death of an Airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, 25, of Dansville, NY, died March 22, in Southwest Asia, while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations. The incident is under investigation.

She was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

For more information, media may contact the 366th Fighter Wing public affairs office at 208-828-6800 or email 366wgpa@mountainhome.af.mil.

