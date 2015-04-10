Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary Mattis met today with Spanish Minister of Defense Maria Delores de Cospedal to discuss the enduring U.S.-Spain security relationship. Secretary Mattis recognized Spain's important contributions to global security, specifically in combating terrorism in North Africa, the Sahel, and in the defeat-ISIS fight. They discussed their commitment to NATO, the strong bonds such an alliance creates, and the need for all member nations to reach the two percent of GDP defense spending benchmark. Secretary Mattis thanked the minister for the Spanish people's hospitality to U.S. defense personnel and ships hosted at Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base. The two leaders look forward to continued future engagements and further strengthening bilateral defense relations.