IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Meeting with Greek Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos
Press Operations
Release No: NR-108-17 March 24, 2017
Pentagon Spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary Jim Mattis met today with Greece's Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos at the Pentagon to discuss security and defense issues of mutual concern, including trans-Mediterranean migration; terrorism; and instability in the Balkans, Northern Africa, and the Middle East.
Secretary Mattis thanked Greece for being one of five NATO allies that invests two percent of its GDP on defense, and expressed his appreciation to Minister Kammenos for hosting U.S. forces at Souda Bay, Crete. He also noted Greece's participation in NATO's Aegean Activity and Kosovo Force and Greece's strategic support in the counter-terrorism and extremism fight.
The secretary and Minister Kammenos agreed that security along NATO's southern flank is of great importance to the entire alliance. Finally, Secretary Mattis congratulated the minister and the people of Greece on their 196th anniversary of independence, which is celebrated tomorrow.
The two leaders look forward to continued future engagement.
