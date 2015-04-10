Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary of Defense JIm Mattis' Meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

March 24, 2017
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary Mattis hosted Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Pentagon today to discuss the importance of the U.S.-India relationship, and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles.  Secretary Mattis specifically applauded India's efforts to promote stability in the South Asia region.  Both leaders reaffirmed building upon the significant defense cooperation progress made in recent years. 
 
Secretary Mattis and NSA Doval further discussed collaboration on a wide range of regional security matters including maritime security and counter terrorism.  The two pledged to continue the strong defense partnership between both nations.

