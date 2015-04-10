Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid al-Attiyah

Release No: NR-111-17
March 27, 2017
Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid al-Attiyah to discuss the security partnership between the U.S. and Qatar. The secretary and the minister affirmed the strategic security partnership. They discussed mutual security interests, including the current status of operations against ISIS. The secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar hosting U.S. forces and emphasized the importance of its contributions to the Counter-ISIS coalition.

Secretary Mattis and Minister al-Attiyah affirmed their commitment to continued U.S.-Qatar cooperation and deepening their strategic partnership.

