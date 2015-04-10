Flag Officer Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:
Navy Rear Adm. Mathias W. Winter for appointment to the rank of vice admiral, and for assignment as director, Joint Strike Fighter Program, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Arlington, Virginia. Winter is currently serving as deputy program executive officer, F-35 Lighting II, Arlington, Virginia.
Navy Rear Adm. David H. Lewis for appointment to the rank of vice admiral, and for assignment as director, Defense Contract Management Agency, Fort Lee, Virginia. Lewis is currently serving as commander, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Jon A. Hill for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Hill is currently serving as deputy director, Missile Defense Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Steven L. Parode for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Parode is currently serving as deputy chief, Tailored Access Operations, S32, National Security Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Navy Rear Adm. (lower half) Gordon D. Peters for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Peters is currently serving as program executive officer, Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs, Patuxent River, Maryland.
Navy Rear Admiral (lower half) John P. Polowczyk for appointment to the rank of rear admiral. Polowczyk is currently serving as director, Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations Division, N41, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.